NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. (NASDAQ:NTCT), a leading provider of business assurance, a powerful combination of service assurance, cybersecurity, and business intelligence solutions, today announced a multi-year agreement with Vodafone Group to serve as Vodafone's passive probing provider in Europe. NETSCOUT's InfiniStreamNG next-generation real-time information platform will provide Vodafone with a standardized, repeatable service assurance solution for deployment in 13 European countries in which Vodafone operates.

"This exclusive, multi-year agreement is significant for NETSCOUT and represents an important extension of our long-standing partnership with Vodafone in Europe, as well as an unequivocal validation of the market appeal of our new InfiniStreamNG platform," stated Anil Singhal, NETSCOUT's president and chief executive officer. "Our robust technology delivers a pervasive troubleshooting and performance tool that Vodafone can use across all its deployed technology domains, as well as future systems, such as 5G. The InfiniStreamNG platform will help to ensure Vodafone delivers the highest levels of service across Europe."

"We're extremely pleased to extend our partnership with NETSCOUT. The InfiniStreamNG monitoring platform will help us analyze and enhance network performance and improve the customer experience," explained Mario Volonterio, head of virtual infrastructure and OSS, Vodafone Group.

NETSCOUT's InfiniStreamNG platform is available in multiple form factors and deployment options, based on hardware, software and virtual appliances. This revolutionary new architecture provides timely, accurate and highly relevant data for use by service assurance, cybersecurity, and business intelligence on a single platform for both the enterprise and service provider marketplaces.

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. (NASDAQ: NTCT) is a leading provider of business assurance a powerful combination of service assurance, cybersecurity, and business intelligence solutions for today's most demanding service provider, enterprise and government networks. NETSCOUT's Adaptive Service Intelligence (ASI) technology continuously monitors the service delivery environment to identify performance issues and provides insight into network-based security threats, helping teams to quickly resolve issues that can cause business disruptions or impact user experience. NETSCOUT delivers unmatched service visibility and protects the digital infrastructure that supports our connected world. To learn more, visit www.netscout.com or follow @NETSCOUT on Twitter, Facebook, or LinkedIn.

