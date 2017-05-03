Vilnius, Lithuania, 2017-05-03 15:06 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The real estate investment company INVL Baltic Real Estate has signed the Amendment of the Services Agreement with AB SEB bank according to the decision made on the General Shareholders meeting dated 11 April 2017.



The Amendment of the Services Agreement takes effect from 3 May 2017.



The person authorized to provide additional information: Real Estate Fund Manager of Management Company Vytautas Bakšinskas E-mail vytautas.baksinskas@invl.com