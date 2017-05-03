

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - General Mills (GIS) announced its board has elected Jeffrey Harmening CEO, effective June 1, 2017. The board also elected Harmening to the General Mills Board. Harmening succeeds Ken Powell, who has served as General Mills Chairman and CEO since 2007. Powell will continue to serve as the company's Chairman for a transition period until his retirement, expected within the next year.



Harmening is a 23-year veteran of the company and has served as President and Chief Operating Officer since July 1, 2016. Harmening has served in a variety of roles including Senior Vice President, Chief Executive Officer of CPW. Harmening has served as Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, U.S. Retail, Vice President and Senior Vice President of the Big G cereal division, and a variety of marketing roles in Betty Crocker, Yoplait, Foodservice, and Big G new enterprises.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX