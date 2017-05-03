Alytus, Lithuania, 2017-05-03 15:21 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AB "Snaige", Pramones str.6, Alytus, Lithuania.



The April 25, 2017 general meeting of shareholders of Snaige AB (company code 249664610, address: Pramones str. 6, Alytus, Lithuania) resolved to distribute the company's profit of 2016 and to allocate dividends to the company's shareholders amounting to EUR 0.024 (before taxes) per share.



Dividends will be paid to the shareholders who are shareholders of Snaige AB at the end of the tenth business day after approval of the resolution by general meeting of shareholders, i.e. May 10, 2017.



Dividends will be paid starting from May 11, 2017.



Dividends will be paid in the following procedure:



For those shareholders, whose securities accounting is handled by securities dealers or departments of credit institutions providing the securities accounting services, net of tax dividends (after deducting Personal Income Tax or Income Tax in accordance with the laws of the Republic of Lithuania) shall be transferred to the securities dealers or departments of credit institutions, and they shall accordingly transfer them to the account of those shareholders.



Dividends to other shareholders will be paid upon a written request by bank transfer to their personal account. The requests, containing personal bank account details, should be submitted in written form and sent to the company's address (AB "Snaige", Pramones str.6, Alytus, Lithuania or e-mail address akcininkams@snaige.lt).



The dividends are subject to taxes as follows:



Dividends paid to physical bodies resided in the Republic of Lithuania as well as to physical bodies residents of foreign countries are subject to 15 per cent of residential income tax and will be paid after deduction of taxes, which will be paid to the Republic of Lithuania budget.



Dividends paid to juridical bodies of the Republic of Lithuania as well as juridical bodies residents of foreign countries are subject to taxes as it is provided in Republic of Lithuania law.



The information available by AB "Snaige" phone +37052113589



Managing director Gediminas Ceika