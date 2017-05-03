Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "AR & VR Smartglasses and Functional Contact Lenses 2017-2027" report to their offering.

AR VR Smartglasses and Functional Contact Lenses Market will be Worth Over $26 Billion by 2027.

This new report is focused on how the market for AR and VR headsets is going to evolve in the next decade, based on the exciting research and developments efforts of recent years along with the high visibility some projects and collaborations have enjoyed.

The amount of visibility this space is experiencing is exciting developers of a range of allied technologies into fast-tracking/focusing their efforts, as well as creating devices and components designed specifically to serve this emerging industry: microdisplays, optical engines and haptic feedback components are some of the main components that are seeing significant growth alongside the growth in interest in augmented and virtual reality.

The report includes insight into how different entities are addressing these challenges: developments such as foveated rendering and focus tunable displays, efforts in increasing FOV while keeping display resolution high in order to improve the immersiveness of the VR experience or the seamless integration of an AR layer of information.

In addition, company and research activities in the space for smart glasses as well as company profiles of players actively involved in this space, concluding with market forecasts for both AR and VR headsets for the next decade.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. AR VR Devices

4. Displays And Microdisplays

5. Optical Engines

6. Haptics In VR

7. Power

8. Market Forecasts 2017-2027

9. Company Profiles

Atheer Labs

Avegant

Dispelix

FlexEl, LLC

HAP2U

Immersion Corporation

Imprint Energy, Inc

Jenax

Kopin Corporation

MicroOLED

mLED

Nidec Motor Corporation

Novasentis

Oculus

Optinvent

Ostendo Technologies

Osterhout Design Group

Ricoh

Royole Corporation

Seiko Epson Corporation

Sony Europe (SES)

Syndiant

Vuzix

