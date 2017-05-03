sprite-preloader
WKN: 922448 ISIN: GB0006834344 
Intu Properties plc - Auditor Tender results

PR Newswire
London, May 3

3 May 2017

intu properties plc ("the company")


LEI: 213800JSNTERD5CJZO95
Regulated Information Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State of the EU

Auditor Tender results

intu properties plc announces that, following a formal tender process led by the Audit Committee, the Board has approved the appointment of Deloitte LLP as auditor for the financial year commencing 1 January 2018. Their appointment will be subject to shareholder approval at the 2018 Annual General Meeting.

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP will remain the Group's auditors for the financial year ending 31 December 2017.

Enquiries:

Susan Marsden

Group Company Secretary

intu properties plc

+ 44 207 887 7073


