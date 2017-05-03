Intu Properties plc - Auditor Tender results

PR Newswire
London, May 3
3 May 2017
intu properties plc ("the company")
Auditor Tender results
intu properties plc announces that, following a formal tender process led by the Audit Committee, the Board has approved the appointment of Deloitte LLP as auditor for the financial year commencing 1 January 2018. Their appointment will be subject to shareholder approval at the 2018 Annual General Meeting.
PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP will remain the Group's auditors for the financial year ending 31 December 2017.
