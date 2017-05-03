Quarterly financial results from Norwegian based polysilicon producer REC Silicon show a drop in revenue from $80.4 million the previous quarter. EBITDA for the quarter was $4.6 million, also down from $4.9 million in the previous quarter.

Despite the revenue fall from the previous quarter, REC reported a cash balance of $80.9 million as of March 31st 2017, a $15.2 million increase from December 31st 2016.

REC's polysilicon production was in line with guidance, at 3,127 MT, with polysilicon sales volume of of 2,509 MT - meaning an inventory ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...