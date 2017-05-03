Sunnyvale, California (ots/PRNewswire) -



Innovations in Hardware and Software Solutions Reinforce the Benefits of Accuray Systems in Treating a Wide Range of Cancer Cases



Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) announced today that the company will highlight its portfolio of radiation therapy delivery systems and software solutions at the annual European Society for Radiotherapy and Oncology (ESTRO) meeting in Vienna, Austria May 5 - May 9, 2017. Clinicians are invited to meet the Accuray team at booth #1400 to learn how the company's innovative Radixact and CyberKnife® M6 Systems, and advanced software solutions, can help them achieve the clinical, economic and practice outcomes of importance to them.



(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20151126/291246LOGO )



(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/506760/CyberKnife_System.jpg )



(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/507042/Accuray.jpg )



"At ESTRO 2017, Accuray's theme is 'Inspiring the Architect in You'. At our booth and symposium, Accuray is sharing exciting new innovations, best-in-class treatment experiences and expert insights that will help our customers to feel confident that with our radiation therapy solutions, they can shape a department equipped to deliver the best possible treatment results for their patients", said Matthias Franz, EIMEA General Manager and Vice President Commercial Operations at Accuray.



Meeting highlights and events:



- Innovations in treatment planning and delivery:



About Accuray



Accuray Incorporated (Nasdaq: ARAY) is a radiation oncology company that develops, manufactures and sells precise, innovative tumor treatment solutions that set the standard of care with the aim of helping patients live longer, better lives. The company's leading-edge technologies deliver the full range of radiation therapy and radiosurgery treatments. For more information, please visit http://www.accuray.com .



Safe Harbor Statement



Statements made in this press release that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements and are subject to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements in this press release relate, but are not limited, to clinical applications, clinical results, patient experiences and outcomes, and Accuray's leadership position in radiation oncology innovation and technologies. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations, including but not limited to the risks detailed from time to time under the heading "Risk Factors" in the company's report on Form 10-K, filed on August 24, 2016, the company's reports on Form 10-Q, filed on November 1, 2016 and February 3, 2017, and as updated periodically with the company's other filings with the SEC.



Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made and are based on information available to Accuray at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events. The company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual performance or results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. Accordingly, investors should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.



ots Originaltext: Accuray Im Internet recherchierbar: http://www.presseportal.de



Contact: Sancie Nakarat Accuray (T) +33-6-81-36-84-34 (E) snakarat@accuray.com. Liliana Silva Fernandes Elan Edelman (T) +33-1-86-21-50-37 (E) liliana.silvafernandes@elanedelman.com