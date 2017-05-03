Criteo CFO Interview - Q1 2017 Results (video)

sprite-preloader
NEW YORK, May 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Criteo, a global performance marketing technology company, reports results for the first quarter of 2017. Chief Financial Officer BenoÃ®t Fouilland comments on results and outlook.

- Company website: http://www.criteo.com

Watch video interview and read transcript:

https://www.eurobusinessmedia.com/video/criteo-q1-2017-results/?utm_source=ceo-direct&utm_medium=wire

Topics covered in the interview include:

- Q1 Results

- Main performance drivers

- New products launch

- Priorities for 2017

About Criteo:

Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO) delivers personalized performance marketing at an extensive scale. Measuring return on post-click sales, Criteo makes ROI transparent and easy to measure. Criteo has over 2,500 employees in 30 offices across the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific, serving over 14,000 advertisers worldwide and with direct relationships with thousands of publishers.

For more information, please visithttp://www.criteo.com.


