Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - May 3, 2017) - Intelife Income Trust was established to invest in predictable Recurring Monthly Revenue ("RMR") accounts in the Security & Smart Home Automation industry.

With the technological advances made in the last few years, combined with the continuing need for many to feel secure, the Security & Smart Home Automation is getting investors' attention.

GROWTH

Smart Home revenue is expected to grow (CAGR 2017-2021) at 48.2% in Canada. [1]

POTENTIAL MARKET SIZE

Canadian household penetration rate is at 5.1 % as of 2017 and is expected to hit 27.7 % in 2021. [2]

"It's fantastic timing for us as we are now really beginning to embrace the Smart Home concept to secure and simplify our lives," says Marcin Drozdz, Trustee with Intelife Income Trust. "And like with cellphones, customers want the latest and greatest, but rarely want to pay upfront. Our model allows customers to get the Security & Smart Home Automation services they want based on a monthly payment they can afford."

INTELIFE PARTNERSHIP

The Intelife Partnership (the operating business Unit of Intelife Income Trust) was formed to acquire carry on business in the security and smart home automation ("SSHA") industry in Canada. The security and smart home automation market is comprised of the sale of networked devices and related services that provide security monitoring and regulation of various functions in households. Intelife Partnership has entered into an exclusive agreement (the "Operating Agreement") with Intelife Security pursuant to which the Partnership will acquire residential SSHA customer accounts and commercial business accounts (collectively "Customer Accounts") from Intelife Security on a discounted basis. Customer Accounts generate predictable recurring monthly revenue ("RMR").

The net proceeds of the offering will be used to purchase Recurring Monthly Revenue Customer Accounts. Intelife Income Trust targets a 10%* Preferred Return Per Annum paid monthly as well as a 10% Profit Participation allocation to investors. Intelife Income Trust is available to investors by way of Offering Memorandum.

*The Preferred Return is a preferred return, but is not guaranteed and may not be paid on a current basis in each year or at all. The return on an investment in the Units is not comparable to the return on an investment in a fixed income security. Cash distributions, including a return of a Unitholder's original investment, are not guaranteed and the anticipated return on investment is based upon many performance assumptions. Although the Trust intends to distribute its available cash to the Unitholders, such cash distributions may be reduced or suspended in the sole Discretion of the Trustee. The ability of the Trust to make cash distributions and the actual amount distributed will depend on the ability of the Intelife Partnership to successfully operate its business, and will be subject to various factors including those referenced in Item 8 - "Risk Factors" of the Offering Memorandum.

Disclaimer: This presentation is intended for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy securities. No securities regulatory authority or regulator has assessed the merits of the information herein or reviewed the information contained herein. This presentation is not intended to assist you in making any investment decision regarding the purchase of securities. Rather, the Trust has prepared an Offering Memorandum for delivery to prospective investors that describes certain terms, conditions and risks of the investment and certain rights that you may have. You should review the Offering Memorandum with your professional adviser(s) before making any investment decision. This presentation and the accompanying Offering Memorandum are intended for delivery only to, and participation in the investment is restricted to, investors to whom certain prospectus exemptions apply, as described in the Offering Memorandum