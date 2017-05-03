Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS-Announcement Fullshare Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 00607) 03/05/2017 / 21:21 UTC+8 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. / *Fullshare Holdings Limited ????????* _(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)_ *(Stock Code: 00607) * *ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO STRATEGIC COOPERATION AGREEMENT* This announcement is made by Fullshare Holdings Limited (the "*Company*") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "*Listing Rules*") and the provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance Chapter571 of the Laws of Hong Kong). The board of directors of the Company (the "*Board*") is pleased to announce that, on 3 May 2017, the Company entered into a strategic cooperation agreement (the "*Agreement*") with China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited (Nanjing Branch)*(??????????????)("*CITIC Bank*"). To the best of directors of the Company's knowledge, information and belief, CITIC Bank and its ultimate beneficial owners are third parties independent of the Company and its connected persons (as defined in the Listing Rules). Pursuant to the Agreement, in order to establish long-term, stable, mutually-beneficial and winwin strategic cooperation relationship, CITIC Bank, acting as the Company's strategic cooperation commercial bank and the Company, being the strategic customer of CITIC Bank will carry out multilevel cooperation in relation to provision of package, one-stop and comprehensive financial services by CITIC Bank based on the financial needs of the Company and the financial resources of CITIC Bank and its group companies, including financing and credit, investment banking, account management, supply-chain finance, wealth management and asset management. The parties to the Agreement shall give priority to each other in selecting the financial services and customer under the same conditions. In particular, CITIC Bank agrees to provide to the Company and/or its related parties with a comprehensive credit and financing limit of not less than RMB10 billion, subject to the compliance with the relevant laws, regulations, rules and internal control procedures of CITIC Bank. The term of the Agreement is two years from the date of the Agreement. The parties will enter into separate agreement in relation to each specific service to be provided by CITIC Bank to the Company and/or its related parties, and details of such separate agreement are subject to further negotiation and determination between the parties. By order of the Board *Fullshare Holdings Limited Ji Changqun* Chairman Hong Kong, 3 May 2017 As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Ji Changqun, Mr. Shi Zhiqiang and Mr. Wang Bo; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Lau Chi Keung, Mr. Chow Siu Lui and Mr. Tsang Sai Chung. Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=VAEEOYOMFV [1] Document title: Fullshare Holdings Entered Into A Cooperation Agreement with CITIC Bank 03/05/2017 Dissemination of an Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=062fdbc287a23f02eedb69befc963f34&application_id=569823&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

May 03, 2017 09:23 ET (13:23 GMT)