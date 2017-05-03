Ipreo Appoints New Head of Market Structure

NEW YORK, May 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Ipreo, a leading global provider of workflow solutions and market intelligence to financial services and corporate professionals, announced that it has hired Stephen Grady as Managing Director, Head of Market Structure and Strategy.

Grady comes to Ipreo with more than 20 years of industry experience, most recently at Legal & General Investment Management, where he was Head of LGIM's Global Trading team. Prior to LGIM, Grady was Global Head of Dealing and Sales Trading at Barclays Wealth. Previously, Grady was Head of Global Dealing for Fortis Investments based in Paris. He will be based in London.

"Having had the opportunity to work closely with Stephen over the past few years, I can't think of anyone better prepared to help us execute on our mission of connecting participants in the primary capital markets," said Bill Sherman, EVP, Head of the Global Markets Group at Ipreo. "We're delighted that Stephen sees the opportunity that Ipreo presents and excited to have him join the firm."

About Ipreo

Ipreo powers the networks that connect capital to ideas. We are a leading global provider of financial services technology, data and analytics, supporting all participants in the capital-raising process, including banks, public and private companies, institutional and individual investors, as well as research, asset management and wealth management firms. Our unique, cross-asset class solutions equip our clients with the information and tools they need for more effective decision-making and a more efficient workflow. Ipreo is private-equity held by Blackstone and Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking Division, and has more than 1100 employees serving clients in every major financial hub around the world. For more information, visit www.ipreo.com.

