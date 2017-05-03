SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/03/17 -- Infiswift, an enterprise Internet of Things (IoT) platform leader, announces a partnership with Libelium, an IoT hardware technology manufacturer, to develop simple, out-of-the-box, enterprise-grade IoT solutions for customers in agriculture, energy, manufacturing and more. Integrating infiswift's powerful software platform with Libelium's robust wireless sensor network for IoT opens up an extremely broad offering to get complete IoT solutions up and running worldwide.

"The infiswift platform, now part of the Libelium ecosystem, provides new opportunities to develop great IoT solutions specially for solar PV monitoring, asset management, precision farming and more," said Alicia Asín, CEO of Libelium. "The partnership empowers customers to develop new applications on the most powerful IoT platform on the market."

Combining Libelium's high quality and accuracy, enterprise-grade sensors and networking hardware with infiswift's IoT platform will allow customers across industries to quickly and easily IoT-enable their solutions. Infiswift's software is on the hardware out of the box, so customers can simply configure it -- without coding -- to get solutions up and running very quickly.

IoT solutions will primarily leverage the infiswift IoT platform along with the Meshlium IoT gateway and edge sensor nodes. By using plug and play modules, the hardware ecosystem allows customers to use any edge connectivity, like LoRa, Sigfox, ZigBee and others based on individual needs. The leading array of smart sensors makes building customized IoT solutions straightforward because customers have access to all the specific hardware they need in one place. As a result of the partnership, customers can efficiently build projects from a proof of concept to a very large implementation.

"No other hardware vendor has this breadth of offering that is robust enough for deployment," said Arup Barat, CEO of infiswift. "This full-service offering will get data flowing to customers within a day of receiving the hardware. Because the hardware is compatible with the full global spectrum, it can be used anywhere in the world -- so we're elated that customers worldwide will have access to data in the infiswift IoT platform to improve business efficiency and performance."

One proof of concept project using Libelium hardware and infiswift software is already underway for agriculture. It is enabling remote agronomy through the entire growing season by providing real-time soil and weather data for study and analysis. This improved visibility is expected to drive a significant yield improvement when fully implemented.

Infiswift is rethinking the enterprise-grade IoT platform by providing the plumbing to connect and manage devices, users and cloud-based services. Its unique architecture enables world-class security and scalability with a powerful development environment and analytics front end for custom implementations. The ultra-lightweight design and extremely efficient operation make it ideal for intermittently connected and power deficient environments that require real-time operation. For more information, visit infiswift.com.

Libelium designs and manufactures hardware for wireless sensor networks and a complete software development kit (SDK) so that system integrators, engineering, and consultancy companies can deliver reliable Internet of Things (IoT), M2M, and Smart Cities solutions with minimum time to market. Waspmote -- Libelium's wireless sensor platform -- is modular and ready to integrate with key Cloud systems and low-energy IoT connectivity protocols.

