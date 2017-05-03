Research and Markets - Global Electric Locomotive Engines Market 2017-2021 - Key Vendors are ALSTOM, China CNR & Siemens

DUBLIN, May 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global electric locomotive engines market to grow at a CAGR of 3.65% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global electric locomotive engines market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Increasing number of passengers and freight volumes drive the electric locomotive engines market in various regions. Rising concerns regarding pollution and declining air quality have pushed government bodies and private stakeholders to upgrade from diesel-electric locomotives to energy-efficient and non-polluting electric locomotives. In terms of speed and reliability, electric locomotives are more efficient than their diesel-electric counterparts.

One trend in market is emergence of dual-mode locomotive trains. Annually, about $3 billion worth fuel is used in India for powering the diesel locomotives of the country. The Indian government plans to electrify about 22,000 miles of rails and introduce electric engine locomotives to reduce the dependence on diesel engines. Since the Indian Railways has a limited borrowing capacity, raising funds for building infrastructure for rail electrification will be difficult.

Further, the report states that one challenges in market is augmented cost of rail electrification and freight volumes. Electric locomotive engines provide an economical mode of freight and passenger transport. Electric rails for freight and passenger transport require less fuel and save travel time, thereby ensuring efficiency in transportation.

Stringent emission standards for diesel locomotive engines

Increasing preference for non-polluting and energy-efficient transport

Increasing government expenditure on developing rail systems for public transport

Augmented cost of rail electrification and freight volumes

Heavy dependence on road for freight movement

Rising preference for road transport for passenger mobility

Emergence of dual-mode locomotive trains

Use of autonomous locomotive engines for long-distance transport

Emergence of hydrogen-powered locomotive engines

ALSTOM

China CNR

Siemens

CAF

MITSUI & Co., Ltd (MITSUI)

KODA AUTO

Talgo



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by application



Part 07: Geographical segmentation



Part 08: Key leading countries



Part 09: Market drivers



Part 10: Impact of drivers



Part 11: Market challenges



Part 12: Impact of drivers and challenges



Part 13: Market trends



Part 14: Vendor landscape



Part 15: Key vendor analysis



Part 16: Appendix



