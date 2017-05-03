

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Are men at an increased risk of suffering cardiac arrest when they noticed their black hair began turning white? Did you know an indigenous tribe living in Bolivia's Amazon basin have the healthiest hearts in the world? Are there any new methods to diagnose the two deadly but obscure cancers that humans fear? What's the risk of eating deep-fried potatoes and burnt toast?



Some of the medical discoveries that caught the attention of the world in 2017 provided answers that are interesting, useful and surprising as well.



Gray hair could be a warning sign of heart disease in men



Hair graying indicates biological age and could be a warning sign of increased cardiovascular risk among men, a study conducted by Cairo University researchers found.



The researchers reached this conclusion after conducting a study involving 545 adult men who underwent a coronary angiography for the diagnosis of coronary artery disease.



It was noticed that in one group dominated by people with coronary artery disease, the typical symptoms of hypertension, diabetes and dyslipidemia were more prevalent and their hair whitening score was significant.



Irini Samuel, a cardiologist at Egypt's Cairo University said, 'Atherosclerosis and hair graying occur through similar biological pathways and the incidence of both increases with age.'



Tsimane tribe has the world's healthiest hearts



A comparative study has found that the Tsimane Tribe, living in the lowlands of Bolivia's Amazon basin, have the world's healthiest arteries.



The findings of a study conducted among 705 Tsimane adults and another involving participants from six communities in the United States suggests that there is a five-fold lower prevalence of coronary atherosclerosis among the Tsimane people than in the U.S. population.



An 80-year-old from the Tsimane society has the same vascular age as an American in their mid-50s.



The Tsimane's active lifestyle and diet are to be credited for their healthy hearts, say the researchers.



Their diet is low in meat and fats and high in foods such as rice, plantains, and fish. Only very few smoke and consume alcohol.



Breath test to detect stomach, esophageal cancers



A noninvasive, early detection of the deadly stomach and esophageal cancers is possible now, thanks to a new breath test, reports ScienceDaily.



In one study, 335 people who could not find evidence of cancer after undergoing endoscopy were subjected to the breath test. Their breath samples were analyzed for five chemicals to match the 'chemical signature' that indicated cancer.



The breath test proved to be 85 percent accurate overall, successful in picking up those who had cancer, and also correctly identifying who were not malignant.



The success of the test was presented at the European Cancer Congress 2017.



What's the danger lurking in overdone potatoes and burnt toast?



Consuming starchy foods that are cooked for long periods at high temperatures increases the risk of cancer, warns Britain's Food Standards Agency (FSA).



When starchy foods like potatoes and bread are baked, fried, grilled, toasted and roasted, a chemical called Acrylamide is created. This chemical is believed to have the potential to cause cancer in humans.



FSA has launched a campaign called 'Go for Gold', urging people not to cook starchy foods for too long or at temperatures which are too high.



It has also been advised not to keep raw potatoes in fridge as it can increase overall Acrylamide levels.



