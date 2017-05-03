The U.K. Health and Safety Executive Hazardous Installations Directorate (HID), recognized as having some of the world's most stringent competency assurance requirements, recently conducted a rigorous inspection of one of the largest North Sea operators. The HID deemed the operator's drilling and completions competency management program to be fully compliant with UK regulatory requirements and assigned a compliance score that was "Near Exemplary." CompetencyIQ's patent-pending technology and processes were key to their success and were noted as "industry leading."

"From a Drilling and Completions perspective, a key requirement from the U.K. regulator is for operators to have a competency management system in place that demonstrates both competency and development opportunities against a given set of guidelines containing safety critical skills. CompetencyIQ® offers this solution," said Malcolm Duncan, CompetencyIQ® Chief Architect.

"Our success in the U.K. North Sea is a major milestone for CompetencyIQ® and the value that it delivers for business operations worldwide," he added.

Competencies are a critical conduit between business strategy and execution. Organizations across industries, whether expanding or contracting through challenging economic cycles, stay competitive by effectively managing human capital. CompetencyIQ® helps accelerate informed decision-making at all levels, from team composition in high-risk operations to strategic workforce and business planning. CompetencyIQ® uses predictive measurement to objectively gauge competencies and yield transparency across a business while mitigating risks.

About Boxley Group

Boxley Group is a Houston-based consulting firm and solution provider that works with clients as trusted advisors to identify and solve dynamic business challenges, and expertly and efficiently deliver value. Boxley Group's world-class solutions include CompetencyIQ®, AdopTrack® (accelerating change adoption) and KNOW® (improving information management). Learn more at www.boxleygroup.com and www.competencyIQ.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170503005421/en/

Contacts:

Boxley Group

Mike Whittaker, 713-401-9098, Ext. 20