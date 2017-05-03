

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) plans to move hundreds of London jobs to offices in Dublin, Frankfurt and Luxembourg to preserve easy access to the European Union's single market after Brexit.



Global banks are preparing to move some London-based operations into new or expanded bases inside the EU after British Prime Minister Theresa May began the formal process for quitting the 28-nation bloc. Before last year's referendum, JPMorgan Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon told U.K. employees that as many as 4,000 could be relocated in the event of Brexit.



