The Russian PV project developer Solar Systems LLC announced it has signed an agreement with power distributor IDGC of Northern Caucasus, a subsidiary of Russian grid operator PJSC Rosseti, for the grid connection of its 100 MW Staromaryevskaya PV project.

The company said the closing of the agreement with IDGC of Northern Caucasus was a key issue for the project, as it needs a 110 kV overhead line with a length of more than 100 meters. Solar Systems said the connection works are scheduled to ...

