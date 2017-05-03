EXPE Stock: In Bullish AlignmentI have been waiting for indications on the Expedia Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) stock chart that would suggest that higher Expedia stock prices are on the horizon. I am extremely excited to report my findings on Expedia because numerous indications have come together at the same time to reinforce the implications these bullish indications are now suggesting. As a result, it is my belief that EXPE stock is on the verge of an accelerated run to the upside.If you haven't come across any of my publications in the past,.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...