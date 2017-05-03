

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Institute of Supply management's non-manufacturing index for April will be released at 10.00 am ET Wednesday. The consensus is for 55.8, slightly up from 55.2 last month.



Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the greenback rose against the yen, it held steady against the rest of major counterparts.



The greenback was worth 112.37 against the yen, 0.9901 against the franc, 1.0913 against the euro and 1.2920 against the pound as of 9:55 am ET.



