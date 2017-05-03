Norsk Hydro: Annual General Meeting approves dividend of NOK 1.25 per share

The Annual General Meeting of Norsk Hydro ASA today adopted all the items as

proposed on the agenda, including the proposal to distribute a dividend of NOK

1.25 per share. The dividend will be paid on May 12, 2017 to ordinary

shareholders as of May 3, and who are listed in the Norwegian Central Securities

Depository as of May 5. The share will be traded ex-dividend from May 4.

The minutes of the Annual General Meeting is attached.

