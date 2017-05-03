sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 03.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 562 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

104,10 Euro		-0,60
-0,57 %
WKN: 855686 ISIN: US2546871060 Ticker-Symbol: WDP 
Aktie:
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
WALT DISNEY COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
WALT DISNEY COMPANY 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
103,38
103,49
16:37
103,40
103,47
16:37
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
WALT DISNEY COMPANY
WALT DISNEY COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY104,10-0,57 %