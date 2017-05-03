

BURBANK (dpa-AFX) - Walt Disney Co. (DIS) has unveiled the Disney Digital Network, which combines its Maker Studios with existing web properties. The new network intends to create digital-first stories and deliver them directly to Millennial and Gen Z audiences.



The new network was introduced by Disney on Tuesday at the IAB Digital Content NewFronts. It includes Disney editorial brands such as Oh My Disney, Disney Style, Disney Family, Babble, Polaris, StarWars.com and the Star Wars app as well as Disney's in-house content service, Disney Co/Op.



In February, Disney slashed roughly 80 jobs at Maker Studios, which the company had acquired for about $675 million in 2014. Disney had at first planned to operate it as a standalone company.



The digital network, which reaches over one billion followers and publishes more than 6,000 pieces of content every month, is made up of editorial sites, more than 300 social media channels, and a curated network of hundreds of influencers.



The social media channels that are part of the new network include accounts for Disney stories as well as for characters ranging from Mickey Mouse to brands like the Muppets.



Disney Co/Op, the in-house branded content service within the Disney Digital Network, will pair Disney digital storytellers with advertisers looking to create custom campaigns. The branded content will then be programmed alongside the always-on content across the editorial voices on all platforms.



'This network is our response to how our advertising partners have been telling us they want to engage audiences: with high-quality content, mobile formats including micro-content and short-form video, social media influencers, and diverse distribution options across all major platforms,' said Rita Ferro, president of sales at Disney-ABC Television Group.



Disney said that new programming is being created for the Disney Digital Network in 2017. The slate of new digital-fist shows includes 'Science and Star Wars,' 'Oh My Disney Show, season 2', and 'Club Mickey Mouse'.



