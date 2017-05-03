Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Gynecology Partnering 2010-2017: Deal trends, players and financials" report to their offering.

Global Gynecology Partnering 2010-2017: Deal trends, players and financials provides the full collection of Gynecology disease deals signed between the world's pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies since 2010.

Most of the deals included within the report occur when a licensee obtains a right or an option right to license a licensor's product or technology. More often these days these deals tend to be multi-component including both a collaborative R&D and a commercialization of outcomes element.

The report takes readers through the comprehensive Gynecology disease deal trends, key players and top deal values allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms companies are currently entering Gynecology deals.

Global Gynecology Partnering 2010 to 2017 includes:

Trends in Gynecology dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2010

Analysis of Gynecology deal structure

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Access to hundreds of Gynecology deal contract documents

Comprehensive access to over 3500 Gynecology deal records

The leading Gynecology deals by value since 2010

Most active Gynecology dealmakers since 2010

In Global Gynecology Partnering 2010 to 2017, available deals and contracts are listed by:

Headline value

Upfront payment value

Royalty rate value

Stage of development at signing

Deal component type

Technology type

Specific therapy indication

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Trends in Gynecology dealmaking

Chapter 3 -Financial deal terms for Gynecology partnering

Chapter 4 Leading Gynecology deals and dealmakers

Chapter 5 Gynecology contract document directory

Chapter 6 Gynecology dealmaking by therapeutic target

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/dfq963/global_gynecology.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170503005927/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Related Topics: Women's Health