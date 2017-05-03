Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Gynecology Partnering 2010-2017: Deal trends, players and financials" report to their offering.
Global Gynecology Partnering 2010-2017: Deal trends, players and financials provides the full collection of Gynecology disease deals signed between the world's pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies since 2010.
Most of the deals included within the report occur when a licensee obtains a right or an option right to license a licensor's product or technology. More often these days these deals tend to be multi-component including both a collaborative R&D and a commercialization of outcomes element.
The report takes readers through the comprehensive Gynecology disease deal trends, key players and top deal values allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms companies are currently entering Gynecology deals.
Global Gynecology Partnering 2010 to 2017 includes:
- Trends in Gynecology dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2010
- Analysis of Gynecology deal structure
- Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data
- Access to hundreds of Gynecology deal contract documents
- Comprehensive access to over 3500 Gynecology deal records
- The leading Gynecology deals by value since 2010
- Most active Gynecology dealmakers since 2010
In Global Gynecology Partnering 2010 to 2017, available deals and contracts are listed by:
- Headline value
- Upfront payment value
- Royalty rate value
- Stage of development at signing
- Deal component type
- Technology type
- Specific therapy indication
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Trends in Gynecology dealmaking
Chapter 3 -Financial deal terms for Gynecology partnering
Chapter 4 Leading Gynecology deals and dealmakers
Chapter 5 Gynecology contract document directory
Chapter 6 Gynecology dealmaking by therapeutic target
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/dfq963/global_gynecology.
