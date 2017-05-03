Atlantica Yield plc: Atlantica Yield to Present First Quarter 2017 Financial Results on May 15

Atlantica Yield to Present First Quarter 2017 Financial Results on May 15

May 3, 2017 - Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ: ABY), the sustainable total return company that owns a diversified portfolio of contracted assets in the energy and environment sectors, announced today that it will release its financial results for the First Quarter 2017 after market close on Monday May 15th, 2017. The information will be published on Atlantica Yield's website www.atlanticayield.com.

Atlantica Yield's CEO, Santiago Seage and CFO Francisco Martinez-Davis will hold a conference call and a webcast on the same date, at 4:30 pm (New York time). Additionally, Atlantica Yield's management will attend to the 2017 Deutsche Bank Clean Tech, Utilities and Power Conference in New York and will be meeting investors the week of May 15th.

In order to access the conference call participants should dial:Â +1 866 388 1927 (US) / +44 (0) 207 750 9908 (UK).Â A live webcast of the conference call will be available on Atlantica Yield's website. Please visit the website at least 15 minutes earlier in order to register for the live webcast and download any necessary audio software.

A replay of the call will be available at the Investor page of Atlantica Yield's website approximately two hours after the conference call is completed.

About Atlantica Yield

Atlantica Yield is a total return company that owns a diversified portfolio of contracted renewable energy, power generation, electric transmission and water assets in North & South America, and certain markets in EMEA (www.atlanticayield.com).

Chief Financial Officer

Francisco Martinez-Davis

E Â ir@atlanticayield.com



Â Investor Relations & Communication

Leire Perez

E Â ir@atlanticayield.com

TÂ +44 20 3499 0465Â



Atlantica Yield to Present First Quarter 2017 financial results



