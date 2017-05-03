

WOLFSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Emerging out of the diesel emission crisis, Volkswagen Group (VKW.L, VLKAF.PK, VOW.BE) Wednesday announced a surge in its first quarter pre-tax profit and also a rise in the revenue.



The company said volume and mix related factors, positive exchange rates, as well as product cost optimization helped the results.



Further, the vehicle maker reaffirmed its outlook for the full year and expects year-on-year revenue growth of 4 percent.



The Wolfsburg, Germany-based manufacturers of automobiles and commercial vehicles reported pre-tax net income of 4.623 billion euros, up 44.3 percent from 3.203 billion euros a year ago. Profit for the period climbed 43.9 percent to 3.403 billion euros, compared to 2.365 billion euros in the same quarter last year. Operating profit for the quarter was 4.4 billion euros.



Total sales revenue grew to 56.197 billion euros from 50.964 billion euros. Vehicle sales were up 1.3 percent to 2.610 million units, while production climbed 7.1 percent o 2.738 million units.



Volkswagen said its plea agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice was approved by the Federal Court. Subsequently, Larry Thomson has been appointed as an independent compliance monitor as well as Compliance auditor.



Looking ahead, Volkswagen expects mixed trends in the passenger car markets in the individual regions in 2017 and growth in global demand to be slower than 2016. In Western Europe and Germany, passenger car market is expected to be in line with last year, while Central and Easter European markets are expected to record a growth. In North America, passenger cars and light commercial vehicles volume are projected to be lower.



The car maker expects group operating return on sales in a range of 6 to 7 percent in 2017, 6.5 to 7.5 percent in passenger car sector, and 3 to 5 percent in commercial vehicles segment. For the Power Engineering Business, Volkswagen sees a decline in sales revenue, but with lower operating loss. For the Financial Services Division, the company forecasts sales revenue and operating profit at the prior-year level.



Volkswagen had admitted in 2015 that about 11 million diesel cars worldwide were outfitted with so-called defeat devices, embedded algorithms used to game emissions tests. Later, it agreed to pay penalties and fines totaling $4.3 billion and a series of measures to further strengthen its compliance and control systems.



On Xetra, Volkswagen shares are currently down 1.14 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX