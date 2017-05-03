

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The US Government has warned Venezuela that the Latin American regime's authoritarian policies will invite more sanctions on Venezuelan officials.



At a May Day rally, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro announced that he will call a new constituent assembly. It comes on the heels of efforts by the Government to prevent elections from taking place and to usurp the authority of the National Assembly.



Addressing a special briefing Tuesday, a US State Department official said Washington has deep concerns about the motivation for this constituent assembly, which overrides the will of the Venezuelan people and further erodes Venezuelan democracy.



Michael J. Fitzpatrick, Deputy Assistant Secretary at Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs, said these actions will give the US Government 'new reasons' for considering additional individualized sanctions under the Venezuela Democracy Act of 2014.



'Also, we will be talking with other countries in the region as well about coordinated sanctions, to the extent possible,' he told reporters through teleconference.



The official accused President Maduro of trying to change the rules of the game 'so as to assure himself and his cronies continued access to power, privileges, and protections'.



He urged demonstrators calling for Maduro's ouster to express themselves nonviolently, and deplored the use of pro-government armed bands to repress protesters.



Venezuela is now entering its second month of near-daily public protests against the policies and actions taken by the Maduro regime. Some 30 people have been killed, hundreds wounded, and over a thousand arrested since protests began following the Supreme Court's decisions to strip the remaining powers from the Opposition members of the National Assembly.



The U.S. government is preparing new sanctions against members of the Maduro government four months after Vice President Tareck El Aissami was put on the OFAC Kingpin list as a significant international narco trafficker.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX