Outokumpu has received a notification from Olli Vaartimo, member of the Board of Directors, of a transaction made with its financial instrument, according to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. Detailed information about the transaction is given in the table below. Outokumpu's Annual General Meeting decided in March 2017 that the annual remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors will be paid under the condition that the members of the Board of Directors use 40% of the annual remuneration for purchasing Outokumpu's shares from the market within two weeks from the release of the interim results for the period January 1-March 31, 2017 of the company.



Name of the manager Olli Vaartimo Position in the issuer Member of the Board of Directors Issuer Outokumpu Oyj Issuer's LEI reference 5493009YRUJJDCFF0R80 Notification type Initial notification Date of the transaction April 28, 2017 Venue Nasdaq Helsinki Nature of the transaction Receipt of share-based remuneration Instrument Outokumpu share (OUT1V, ISIN: FI0009002422) Transaction details Volume: 3,575 Price: 8.948900 Aggregated transactions Volume: 3,575 Average price: 8.948900 Total ownership of instrument 32,777 shares after the transaction



For more information:



Corporate communications, tel. +358 9 421 3840



