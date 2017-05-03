Orange Belgium: Johan Deschuyffeleer nominated Chairman of the Board of Directors of Orange Belgium

The Board of Directors of Orange Belgium has nominated Mr Johan Deschuyffeleer as the new Chairman with a mandate of four years. Johan Deschuyffeleer, who has a profound expertise in digital and B2B, is member of the Board of Directors of Orange Belgium since 2011. He is also member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, and is chairing the Strategic Committee. The Board of Directors has also nominated Mrs Nadine Lemaitre Vice-President of the Board of Directors. Both will take up their new mandate as of today.

Jan Steyaert leaves his functions at the Board of Directors of Orange Belgium after more than 20 years. Notably, Jan Steyaert contributed to the creation of Mobistar, alongside John Cordier and France Telecom. As Chairman for more than 15 years, he guided the enterprise through some of the major milestones in its history: Mobistar's emergence on the market, first focusing on creating competition on the mobile market and today, under the Orange brand, on the fixed market (TV/internet); investments in networks/spectrums; management of the transfer of power between successive CEOs and management of important topics between the majority shareholder and the other shareholders (represented by independent directors) such as the adoption of the Orange brand in 2016.

Gervais Pellissier, Deputy CEO of the Orange Group in charge of Europe, declared: "I am happy that the Orange Group has had the chance to count Jan Steyaert as member and Chairman of the Orange Belgium Board. Jan has been vital for Orange Belgium's successful development for over 20 years, ever since its creation. His professional values and ethics within the Orange Belgium Board have been exemplary. We could not thank him enough for his contribution."

The Board of Directors of Orange Belgium would like to thank Jan Steyaert for his strong commitment, the quality of his work as Director and subsequently as Chairman, and his exemplary management of strategic topics for the company.

About Orange Belgium

Orange Belgium is one of the leading telecommunication operators on the Belgian market, with over 3 million customers, and in Luxembourg through its subsidiary Orange Communications Luxembourg.

As a convergent actor, we provide mobile telecommunication services, internet and TV to private clients, as well as innovative mobile and fixed line services to businesses. Our high-performance mobile network supports 2G, 3G, 4G and 4G+ technology and is the subject of ongoing investments.

Orange Belgium is a subsidiary of the Orange Group, one of the leading European and African operators for mobile telephony and internet access, as well as one of the world leaders for telecommunication services to enterprises.

Orange Belgium is listed on the Brussels Stock Exchange (OBEL).

More information on: corporate.orange.be (https://corporate.orange.be/en), www.orange.be (http://www.orange.be/) or follow us on Twitter : @pressOrangeBe.

Press contact

Annelore Marynissen - annelore.marynissen@orange.com (mailto:annelore.marynissen@orange.com) - +32 (0) 479 01 60 58

Jean-Pascal Bouillon - jean-pascal.bouillon@orange.com (mailto:jean-pascal.bouillon@orange.com) - +32 (0) 473 94 87 31

press@orange.be (mailto:press@orange.be)

Contact investors

Siddy Jobe - ir@orange.be (mailto:ir@orange.be) - +32(0)2 745 80 92





This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Orange Belgium via Globenewswire

