Orange Belgium: Appointment of Mr Wilfried Verstraete to the Board of Directors of Orange Belgium and renewal of the other mandates

The General Meeting of shareholders of Orange Belgium took place today, Wednesday 3 May 2017. All proposed resolutions of the agenda have been approved by a vast majority of the shareholders.

The General Meeting proceeded with the nomination of Mr Wilfried Verstraete as new Board director, for a term of four years.

Furthermore, the General Meeting also proceeded with the mandate renewal of the following directors, for a term of four years :

Johan Deschuyffeleer

Nadine LemaÃ®tre

Martine De Rouck

Grégoire Dallemagne

Gervais Pellissier

Michael Trabbia

Christophe Naulleau

Béatrice Mandine

Patrice Lambert de Diesbach

Jérôme Barré

Francis Gelibter

About Orange Belgium

Orange Belgium is one of the leading telecommunication operators on the Belgian market, with over 3 million customers, and in Luxembourg through its subsidiary Orange Communications Luxembourg.

As a convergent actor, we provide mobile telecommunication services, internet and TV to private clients, as well as innovative mobile and fixed line services to businesses. Our high-performance mobile network supports 2G, 3G, 4G and 4G+ technology and is the subject of ongoing investments.

Orange Belgium is a subsidiary of the Orange Group, one of the leading European and African operators for mobile telephony and internet access, as well as one of the world leaders for telecommunication services to enterprises.

Orange Belgium is listed on the Brussels Stock Exchange (OBEL).

More information on: corporate.orange.be (https://corporate.orange.be/en), www.orange.be (http://www.orange.be/) or follow us on Twitter : @pressOrangeBe.

Press contact

Annelore Marynissen - annelore.marynissen@orange.com (mailto:annelore.marynissen@orange.com) - +32 (0) 479 01 60 58

Jean-Pascal Bouillon - jean-pascal.bouillon@orange.com (mailto:jean-pascal.bouillon@orange.com) - +32 (0) 473 94 87 31

press@orange.be (mailto:press@orange.be)

Contact investors

Siddy Jobe - ir@orange.be (mailto:ir@orange.be) - +32(0)2 745 80 92





This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Orange Belgium via Globenewswire

