Red Herring announced its European award winners at the Top 100 forum in Amsterdam, recognizing Europe's leading private companies and celebrating these startups' innovations and technologies across their respective industries. The American magazine chose eDevice as the leading company in the telehealth field with technologies and services that are shaping the future of the industry.

Red Herring Top 100 Europe enlists outstanding entrepreneurs and promising companies. It selects the award winners from approximately 1,200 privately financed companies each year in the European Region. Since 1996, Red Herring has kept tabs on these up-and-comers. Red Herring's Top 100 list has become a mark of distinction for identifying promising new companies and entrepreneurs. The magazine's editors were among the first to recognize that companies such as Alibaba, Facebook, Google, Kakao, Skype, SuperCell, Spotify, Twitter, and YouTube would change the way we live and work. Thousands of the most interesting and innovative companies have graced the Top 100 list over the years.

"In 2017, selecting the top achievers was by no means a small feat," said Alex Vieux, publisher and CEO of Red Herring. "In fact, we had the toughest time in years because so many entrepreneurs had crossed significant milestones so early in the European tech ecosystem. But after much thought, rigorous contemplation and discussion, we narrowed our list down from hundreds of candidates from across Europe to the Top 100 Winners. We believe eDevice embodies the vision, drive and innovation that define a successful entrepreneurial venture. eDevice should be proud of its accomplishment, as the competition was very strong."

Red Herring's editorial staff evaluated the companies on both quantitative and qualitative criteria, such as financial performance, technological innovation, management quality, overall business strategy and market penetration. This assessment was complemented by a review of the track records and standings of similar startups in the same verticals, allowing Red Herring to see past the "hype" and make the list a valuable instrument of discovery and advocacy for the most promising new business models in Europe.

"Being part of the Red Herring Top 100 is quite an achievement for us. We've placed innovation at the center of eDevice's activity since the beginning and we are really proud to be acknowledged as a company that pushes forward the telehealth industry, but also improves the delivery of healthcare services" says Stephane Schinazi, co-founder of eDevice.

Following eDevice's well-deserved win, the company is invited to showcase its latest innovations to the US market at the Top 100 North America event in June and later compete internationally for the Top 100 Global in November. Red Herring is dedicated to following eDevice's path to further success and innovation.

About eDevice

eDevice is the leading provider of connected care solutions. For fifteen years, market leaders have relied on eDevice to provide solutions that securely transmit medical data between their patients and their systems, with hundreds of thousands of connected patients to date.

eDevice is the only company able to offer all the necessary components for the deployment of global connectivity solutions in a medical-regulated environment: medical hubs, worldwide cellular services, secure and interoperable cloud infrastructure, data and traffic management portals, medical front-end for patients and care management.

Dedicated to quality, eDevice's solutions are ISO-9001 and ISO-13485 certified and include FDA listed devices.

Through partnerships with technology leaders, the company brings innovative and reliable connectivity solutions to medical device manufacturers and currently connects more than 500,000 patients across the globe.

