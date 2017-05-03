REDWOOD CITY, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/03/17 -- In response to growing global interest, Lastline, Inc., the leader in advanced malware protection, today announced participation in industry events across three regions. This month, the company will be attending Japan IT Week in Tokyo, The IT Security Analyst and CISO Forum in London, and GISEC (the Gulf Information Security Expo and Conference) in Dubai.

"We're seeing significant interest across sectors and geographies," noted Bert Rankin, CMO of Lastline. "Enterprises world-wide are realizing the importance of advanced malware protection and are seeking us out at these events to learn how Lastline can eliminate data breaches with a very low TCO."

These events come on the heels of eight consecutive quarters of double-digit growth and demonstrate a commitment to expanding the Lastline Sales and Marketing organizations and programs. Q1 saw a significant investment in go-to-market activity, including attending RSA in San Francisco, CA, and Detect and Defend in Munich, Germany, and sustained Q2 activity also will include Infosecurity Europe in London in June.

Lastline's flagship product, Lastline Enterprise, detects and defeats advanced malware that can easily evade "advanced" or "next-generation" security products and infiltrate networks. It delivers unmatched visibility into evasive malware, accelerating companies' ability to respond to malicious files and network activity before damaging data breaches occur.

For more information about our presence at these events or to schedule a meeting, please send an email to marketing@lastline.com. To learn more about Lastline advanced malware protection, go to www.lastline.com.

About Lastline

Lastline is innovating the way companies detect active breaches caused by advanced persistent threats, targeted attacks, and evasive malware. Headquartered in Redwood City, California with offices throughout North America, Europe and Asia, Lastline's platform is used by global managed security service providers, Global 5000 enterprises, and leading security vendors worldwide. www.lastline.com.

