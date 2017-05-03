CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/03/17 -- Precision Drilling Corporation ("Precision") (TSX: PD)(NYSE: PDS) will hold its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders on Wednesday, May 17, 2017 at Eighth Avenue Place 525 - 8th Avenue SW, Suite 410, Calgary, Alberta commencing at 10:00 a.m. MT.

A live webcast of the Annual and Special Meeting followed by a presentation by Kevin Neveu, Precision's President and Chief Executive Officer, will be accessible on Precision's website at www.precisiondrilling.com by selecting "Investor Relations", then "Webcasts & Presentations". An archived recording of the conference call will also be available after the conclusion of the live event.

About Precision

Precision is a leading provider of safe and High Performance, High Value services to the oil and gas industry. Precision provides customers with access to an extensive fleet of contract drilling rigs, directional drilling services, well service and snubbing rigs, camps, rental equipment, and wastewater treatment units backed by a comprehensive mix of technical support services and skilled, experienced personnel.

Precision is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. Precision is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "PD" and on the New York Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "PDS".

