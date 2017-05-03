Global Tourniquets Device Market to Grow at a CAGR of 8.9% by 2021: Increasing Demand for Tourniquets in Military Applications - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Tourniquets Device Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global tourniquets device market to grow at a CAGR of 8.95% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Tourniquets Device Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one driver in market is technological advances. The growing focus toward the incorporation of technological advances by vendors to develop advanced tourniquets is expected to fuel the market growth. The market has witnessed a shift from manual tourniquets to technologically advanced tourniquets. For instance, Stryker is offering Color Cuff sterile disposable tourniquets, which is available in single or dual port configurations to reduce cross contamination issues. Also, Zimmer Biomet is offering the A.T.S 4000 tourniquet system, which includes personalized pressure technology, dual port, and dual cuff assisted gas monitors.



Also, companies such as ulrich medical and Delfi Medical are offering inflatable abdominal tourniquets, which help reduce heavy bleeding with an incredibly simple and mechanical design. This device can be buckled around an individual's abdomen, over the belly button, and then tightened. A hand pump is used to inflate a wedge-shaped bladder, which displaces the bowel and compresses the individual's aorta against the spine, stopping all blood flow to the lower body.

Key vendors



Stryker

Zimmer Biomet

ulrich medical

VBM Medizintechnik

Delfi Medical



Other prominent vendors



AliMed

Anetic Aid

AVCOR Health Care Products

Beijing Jinxinxing Medical Device

Beijing Xintian Liming Medical Device

Cardinal Health

Others

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by product type



PART 07: Market segmentation by end-user



PART 08: Geographical segmentation



PART 09: Decision framework



PART 10: Drivers and challenges



PART 11: Market trends



PART 12: Vendor landscape



PART 13: Key vendor analysis



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vdwsdn/global

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716