Intu Properties plc - Directorate Change

London, May 3

intu properties plc

LEI: 213800JSNTERD5CJZO95

Regulated Information Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State of the EU. This announcement is made pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.11.

3 May 2017

Directorate Change

intu properties plc ("intu" or the "company") announces that following today's Annual General Meeting, at which Patrick Burgess and Andrew Huntley retired from the Board, changes to the composition of intu's Board and Committees (with immediate effect) are as set out below:

  • John Strachan has been appointed as Chairman of the Board, and Chairman of intu's Capital Projects Committee, the Corporate Responsibility Committee and the Nomination & Review Committee.

  • Adele Anderson has been appointed as Senior Independent Director.

  • Rakhi Goss-Custard has been appointed as a member of the Remuneration Committee. Accordingly the Remuneration Committee now comprises Louise Patten (Chairman), Adele Anderson and Rakhi Goss-Custard.

  • Adele Anderson, Rakhi Goss-Custard, Andrew Strang and Steven Underwood (alternate director for John Whittaker) have been appointed as members of the Nomination & Review Committee. Accordingly the Nomination & Review now comprises John Strachan (Chairman), Louise Patten, Adele Anderson, Rakhi Goss-Custard, Andrew Strang and Steven Underwood.

    ENDS

David FischelChief Executive+44 (0)20 7960 1207
Susan MarsdenGroup Company Secretary+44 (0)20 7887 7004

