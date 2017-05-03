sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Intu Properties plc - Result of AGM

intu properties plc

LEI: 213800JSNTERD5CJZO95

Regulated Information Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State of the EU

3 May 2017

RESULTS OF PROXY VOTING AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

At the Annual General Meeting held on 3 May 2017, all resolutions proposed at the meeting were passed by vote on a show of hands. For information, the following proxy votes were received prior to the meeting:

Resolutions:For:%Against:%Total
votes cast:		Withheld:
1.To receive the Company's accounts, the strategic report and the reports of the Directors and the Auditors for the year ended 31 December 2016.962,844,20099.95502,3550.05963,346,5551,476,348
2.To declare a final dividend of 9.4 pence per ordinary share.964,229,67299.9986,0670.01964,315,739507,164
3.To re-elect John Strachan as a Director (Chairman).951,865,07398.9310,271,8611.07962,136,9342,685,969
4.To re-elect John Whittaker as a Director (Deputy Chairman).957,489,84599.296,816,8060.71964,306,651516,252
5.To re-elect David Fischel as a Director (Chief Executive).962,402,17299.81,904,2790.2964,306,451516,452
6.To re-elect Matthew Roberts as a Director (Chief Financial Officer).958,784,92299.435,521,7290.57964,306,651516,252
7.To re-elect Adele Anderson as a Director (Non-Executive).963,237,81399.891,067,7430.11964,305,556517,347
8.To re-elect Richard Gordon as a Director (Non-Executive).957,833,63099.336,472,8510.67964,306,481516,422
9.To re-elect Louise Patten as a Director (Non-Executive).962,122,76599.772,182,9350.23964,305,700517,203
10.To re-elect Andrew Strang as a Director (Non-Executive).963,150,10299.881,155,1680.12964,305,270517,633
11.To re-elect Rakhi Goss-Custard (Non-Executive).919,131,82995.3245,173,8974.68964,305,726517,177
12.To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Auditors.958,915,68399.484,977,1540.52963,892,837930,066
13.To authorise the Audit Committee of the Board to determine the remuneration of the Auditor.960,951,17699.663,296,0060.34964,247,182575,721
14.To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report for the year ended 31 December 2016.960,231,28299.633,540,9730.37963,772,2551,050,648
15.To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy as contained in the Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2016.959,154,52999.54,783,9470.5963,938,476884,427
16.To authorise the Directors to allot new shares.644,275,82566.81320,006,269*33.19964,282,094540,809
17.To dis-apply the pre-emption provisions of section 561(1) of the
Companies Act 2006 (Special Resolution).		940,000,18397.4824,254,9652.52964,255,148567,755
18.To authorise the Company to purchase its own shares (Special Resolution).957,958,38299.356,307,7800.65964,266,162556,741
19.To approve the Scrip Dividend Scheme.765,792,77479.41198,522,981*20.59964,315,755507,148
20.That a general meeting other than an Annual General Meeting may be called on not less than 14 clear days' notice
(Special Resolution).		880,583,22491.6280,577,2278.38961,160,4513,662,452

Notes

  1. Any proxy appointments which gave discretion to the Chairman have been included in the 'for' total.

2. A 'vote withheld' is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes for or against a resolution.

3. Total voting rights of shares in issue: 1,355,040,243. Every shareholder has one vote for every ordinary share held.

* The Board notes that, although all of the resolutions passed, certain South African institutional shareholders have lodged significant proxy votes against Resolutions 16 and 19, reflected in the above tabled results. These votes are a reflection of, and in accordance with, prevailing institutional voting guidelines in South Africa, which differ from those generally applied in the UK regarding the subjects of both resolutions. The Board notes that the authority granted today by shareholders in respect of resolution 16 falls within the Investment Association's Share Capital Management Guidelines.

In accordance with LR 9.6.2, a copy of the resolutions passed at the meeting has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM

This announcement can also be viewed on intu properties plc's website at: intugroup.co.uk

Enquiries:

Susan Marsden

Group Company Secretary

Telephone +44 207 887 7073


© 2017 PR Newswire