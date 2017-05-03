Intu Properties plc - Result of AGM

intu properties plc

3 May 2017

RESULTS OF PROXY VOTING AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

At the Annual General Meeting held on 3 May 2017, all resolutions proposed at the meeting were passed by vote on a show of hands. For information, the following proxy votes were received prior to the meeting:

Resolutions: For: % Against: % Total

votes cast: Withheld: 1. To receive the Company's accounts, the strategic report and the reports of the Directors and the Auditors for the year ended 31 December 2016. 962,844,200 99.95 502,355 0.05 963,346,555 1,476,348 2. To declare a final dividend of 9.4 pence per ordinary share. 964,229,672 99.99 86,067 0.01 964,315,739 507,164 3. To re-elect John Strachan as a Director (Chairman). 951,865,073 98.93 10,271,861 1.07 962,136,934 2,685,969 4. To re-elect John Whittaker as a Director (Deputy Chairman). 957,489,845 99.29 6,816,806 0.71 964,306,651 516,252 5. To re-elect David Fischel as a Director (Chief Executive). 962,402,172 99.8 1,904,279 0.2 964,306,451 516,452 6. To re-elect Matthew Roberts as a Director (Chief Financial Officer). 958,784,922 99.43 5,521,729 0.57 964,306,651 516,252 7. To re-elect Adele Anderson as a Director (Non-Executive). 963,237,813 99.89 1,067,743 0.11 964,305,556 517,347 8. To re-elect Richard Gordon as a Director (Non-Executive). 957,833,630 99.33 6,472,851 0.67 964,306,481 516,422 9. To re-elect Louise Patten as a Director (Non-Executive). 962,122,765 99.77 2,182,935 0.23 964,305,700 517,203 10. To re-elect Andrew Strang as a Director (Non-Executive). 963,150,102 99.88 1,155,168 0.12 964,305,270 517,633 11. To re-elect Rakhi Goss-Custard (Non-Executive). 919,131,829 95.32 45,173,897 4.68 964,305,726 517,177 12. To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Auditors. 958,915,683 99.48 4,977,154 0.52 963,892,837 930,066 13. To authorise the Audit Committee of the Board to determine the remuneration of the Auditor. 960,951,176 99.66 3,296,006 0.34 964,247,182 575,721 14. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report for the year ended 31 December 2016. 960,231,282 99.63 3,540,973 0.37 963,772,255 1,050,648 15. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy as contained in the Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2016. 959,154,529 99.5 4,783,947 0.5 963,938,476 884,427 16. To authorise the Directors to allot new shares. 644,275,825 66.81 320,006,269* 33.19 964,282,094 540,809 17. To dis-apply the pre-emption provisions of section 561(1) of the

Companies Act 2006 (Special Resolution). 940,000,183 97.48 24,254,965 2.52 964,255,148 567,755 18. To authorise the Company to purchase its own shares (Special Resolution). 957,958,382 99.35 6,307,780 0.65 964,266,162 556,741 19. To approve the Scrip Dividend Scheme. 765,792,774 79.41 198,522,981* 20.59 964,315,755 507,148 20. That a general meeting other than an Annual General Meeting may be called on not less than 14 clear days' notice

(Special Resolution). 880,583,224 91.62 80,577,227 8.38 961,160,451 3,662,452

Notes

Any proxy appointments which gave discretion to the Chairman have been included in the 'for' total.

2. A 'vote withheld' is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes for or against a resolution.

3. Total voting rights of shares in issue: 1,355,040,243. Every shareholder has one vote for every ordinary share held.

* The Board notes that, although all of the resolutions passed, certain South African institutional shareholders have lodged significant proxy votes against Resolutions 16 and 19, reflected in the above tabled results. These votes are a reflection of, and in accordance with, prevailing institutional voting guidelines in South Africa, which differ from those generally applied in the UK regarding the subjects of both resolutions. The Board notes that the authority granted today by shareholders in respect of resolution 16 falls within the Investment Association's Share Capital Management Guidelines.

In accordance with LR 9.6.2, a copy of the resolutions passed at the meeting has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM

This announcement can also be viewed on intu properties plc's website at: intugroup.co.uk

