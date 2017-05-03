Valoe Corporation Stock Exchange Release 3 May 2017 at 17.55 Finnish time



Valoe: Disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Market Act



On 25 April 2017 Valoe disclosed that the company resolved on the issuance of 86,000,000 new shares to the company itself without consideration. The arrangement is connected to the financing facility with Bracknor Investment. As a result of the share issue the total number of the shares in the Valoe increased to 948,472,136 of which 86,000,000 shares i.e. 9.07 % are held by the company. The shares held by the company do not entitle to voting rights, thus there will be no change in the proportional amount of the voting rights of the shareholders.



Notification from Savcor Group Oy



Valoe Corporation has received an announcement from Savcor Group Oy on 3 May 2017 according to which its shareholding in Valoe shares has crossed the threshold of 30 % of all the shares in Valoe as a result of Valoe's share issue to the company itself disclosed on 25 April 2017. The proportion of Savcor Group's voting rights in Valoe have not changed.



Total positions of Savcor Group Oy subject to the notification:



% of shares % of shares and Total number of (total of voting rights shares and voting A) through financial rights of instruments (total issuer of B) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Resulting situation on 28.49 % 0 % 28.49 % the date on which threshold was crossed or reached --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Savcor Group Oy is Savisalo family's related party.



Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: A: Shares and voting rights:



Class/Type of Number of Number of % of shares % of shares shares ISIN shares shares and and code and voting and voting voting rights voting rights rights rights -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Direct (SMA Indirect (SMA Direct (SMA Indirect (SMA 9:5) 9:6 9:5) 9:6 and 9:7) and 9:7) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FI0009006951 270 255 619 0 28.49 % 0 % -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- A TOTAL 270 255 619 0 28.49 % 0 % --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a:



Type of Expirat Exercise/con Physical or Number of % of shares financial ion version cash shares and and voting instrument date period settlement voting rights rights -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- B TOTAL 0 0 % --------------------------------------------------------------------------------





Notification from Savcor Communications Pty Ltd



Valoe Corporation has received an announcement from Savcor Communications Pty Ltd on 3 May 2017 according to which its shareholding in Valoe shares has crossed the threshold of 15 % of all the shares in Valoe as a result of Valoe's share issue to the company itself disclosed on 25 April 2017. The proportion of Savcor Communications' voting rights in Valoe have not changed.



Total positions of Savcor Communications Pty Ltd subject to the notification:



% of shares % of shares and Total number of (total of voting rights shares and voting A) through financial rights of instruments (total issuer of B) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Resulting situation on 14.06 % 0 % 14.06 % the date on which threshold was crossed or reached --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Savcor Communicataions Pty Ltd is Savisalo family's related party.



Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: A: Shares and voting rights:



Class/Type of Number of Number of % of shares % of shares shares ISIN shares shares and and code and voting and voting voting rights voting rights rights rights -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Direct (SMA Indirect (SMA Direct (SMA Indirect (SMA 9:5) 9:6 9:5) 9:6 and 9:7) and 9:7) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FI0009006951 133 333 333 0 14.06 % 0 % -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- A TOTAL 133 333 333 0 14.06 % 0 % --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a:



Type of Expirat Exercise/con Physical or Number of % of shares financial ion version cash shares and and voting instrument date period settlement voting rights rights -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- B TOTAL 0 0 % --------------------------------------------------------------------------------





Notification from Gaselli Capital Oy



Valoe Corporation has received an announcement from Gaselli Capital Oy on 3 May 2017 according to which its shareholding in Valoe shares has crossed the threshold of 10 % of all the shares in Valoe as a result of Valoe's share issue to the company itself disclosed on 25 April 2017. The proportion of Gaselli Capital' voting rights in Valoe have not changed.



Total positions of Gaselli Capital Oy subject to the notification:



% of shares % of shares and Total number of (total of voting rights shares and voting A) through financial rights of instruments (total issuer of B) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Resulting situation on 9.099 % 9.099 % the date on which threshold was crossed or reached --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: A: Shares and voting rights:



Class/Type of Number of Number of % of shares % of shares shares ISIN shares shares and and code and voting and voting voting rights voting rights rights rights -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Direct (SMA Indirect (SMA Direct (SMA Indirect (SMA 9:5) 9:6 9:5) 9:6 and 9:7) and 9:7) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FI0009006951 0 86 300 000 0 % 9.099 % -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- A TOTAL 0 86 300 000 0 % 9.099 % --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a:



Type of Expirat Exercise/con Physical or Number of % of shares financial ion version cash shares and and voting instrument date period settlement voting rights rights -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- B TOTAL --------------------------------------------------------------------------------





