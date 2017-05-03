VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/03/17 -- Lundin Gold Inc. ("Lundin Gold" or the "Company") (TSX: LUG)(OMX: LUG) announces that its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders will be held at Suite 2600, 595 Burrard Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V7X 1L3 on Thursday, June 1, 2017, at 10:00 a.m. (Vancouver time), for the following purposes:

1. To receive the audited consolidated financial statements and accompanying management discussion and analysis of Lundin Gold Inc. for the year ended December 31, 2016, along with the report of the auditors; 2. To reappoint the auditor for the upcoming year and to authorize the directors to fix the remuneration of the auditor; 3. To elect eight directors to the Board for the upcoming year; 4. To approve amendments to, and unallocated options under, Lundin Gold's stock option plan, as more particularly described in the Management Information Circular; and 5. To transact such other business as may properly come before the Meeting.

The record date for the Annual General and Special Meeting is April 18, 2017. The Notice of Meeting, the accompanying Management Proxy Circular and related meeting materials are now available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website.

About the Company

Lundin Gold Inc. owns the Fruta del Norte gold project located in southeast Ecuador. FDN is one of the largest and highest grade undeveloped gold projects in the world. The Company is advancing FDN in order to realize the significant potential of this asset.

The Company believes that the value created will not only greatly benefit shareholders, but also the Government and people of Ecuador who are the Company's most important stakeholders in this project. Lundin Gold views its commitment to corporate social responsibility as a strategic advantage that enables it both to access and effectively manage business opportunities in increasingly complex environments. Lundin Gold is committed to addressing the challenge of sustainability - delivering value to its shareholders, while simultaneously providing economic and social benefits to impacted communities and minimizing its environmental footprint.

Additional Information

The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of the Company under the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Securities Market Act. This information was publicly communicated on May 3, 2017 at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time.

