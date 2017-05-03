

2016 Annual Report & Accounts - BCP Finance Company, Ltd



The following 2016 Annual Report & Accounts are available for viewing:



http://hugin.info/134857/R/2101530/796762.pdf



Millennium bcp - Investors Relation Division Tagus Park Avenida Professor Doutor Cavaco Silva Edifício 1, Piso 0/B 2744-002 Porto Salvo Portugal



Head of Investors Relations - Rui Coimbra



Tel.:+ 351 21 113 10 84 Fax.:+ 351 21 113 69 82 investors@millenniumbcp.pt rui.coimbrafernandes@millenniumbcp.pt







