

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump spoke by phone on Tuesday with Russian Vladimir Putin regarding the situation in Syria, the White House revealed.



The call marks the first time Trump and Putin have spoken since the U.S. missile strike on a Syrian airbase last month in retaliation for a chemical weapons attack on civilians.



The White House described the conversation between Trump and Putin as a 'very good one' and said it included the discussion of safe, or de-escalation, zones to achieve lasting peace for humanitarian and many other reasons.



'President Trump and President Putin agreed that the suffering in Syria has gone on for far too long and that all parties must do all they can to end the violence,' the White House said in a statement.



Trump and Putin also discussed working together to eradicate terrorism throughout the Middle East as well as how best to resolve the very dangerous situation in North Korea.



While Trump previously expressed a desire to improve ties between the U.S. and Russia, relations soured after the attack on Syria.



Russia condemned the U.S. attack and has rejected claims Syrian President Bashar al-Assad carried out a chemical weapons attack on civilians.



