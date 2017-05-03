MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 05/03/17 -- On Thursday, April 27, Optimum Group held its annual shareholders' meeting at which management presented the 2016 results. Revenues have now reached $765 million. The Group's return on equity was more than 11%, net premiums have increased by 16%, and total assets have grown by 9%. Also, its asset management company currently manages assets close to $9 billion.

"In 2016, Optimum Group once again achieved excellent profits, with each of its business sectors surpassing its corporate objectives, despite the rather turbulent international economic climate that still prevails and the persistently low interest rates" declared Ms. Anabelle Blondeau, President and Chief Operating Officer, Optimum Group Inc. "For nearly 50 years now, the growth and success of our company have been carried by values such as integrity and risk management, amongst others, as well as by the high level of technical expertise and talent of our teams" she added.

The financial group also presented the 2016 Optimum Enterprise Award to Optimum Reassurance Inc. The winner has been selected for its new business' substantial growth and net premium increase, as well as for its profitability.

About Optimum Reassurance Inc.

Optimum Reassurance has been servicing the Canadian life reinsurance industry for close to 45 years. The company is active in individual life, group, and out of country health care reinsurance. Optimum Reassurance, which has offices in Montreal, Toronto and in Barbados, is the only Canadian-owned life reinsurance company that offers the full range of life reinsurance services.

About Optimum Group Inc.

Founded in 1969 by actuaries, Optimum Group is a private international financial group active in life reinsurance, property and casualty insurance, life insurance, actuarial consulting and asset management. Optimum Group operates mainly in Canada, the U.S. and France. More than 550 employees contribute to the group's success.

