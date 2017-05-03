Global Prebiotic Ingredients Market Overview 2016-2017 & 2021: The Use of Prebiotics for Human Nutrition will Continue to Grow as their Benefits Continue to go Beyond Digestive Health - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global prebiotics market is expected to grow continuously in line with increasing market demand, particularly from the infant nutrition market. Furthermore, the research into prebiotics continues to progress significantly, which will thus support market growth. The future of the prebiotic ingredients market will be dependent on consumer trends in the food and beverage industry, such as the increasing demand for natural ingredients, reduced sugar, and reduced fat.

Research and Innovation will be vital to meeting these requirements and getting approval for claims. As a result, these factors will remain important for market growth. The APAC region including China is expected to dominate the market in sales terms, in line with the demand for high quality ingredients by the infant nutrition market. Other growth factors are the focus on digestive health and increasing competition.

Industry challenges, market drivers and restraints to be expected during the forecast period are discussed as well as highlight of the regulatory status of prebiotics across the globe.

Innovation offers the highest growth opportunity in this market, with a number of companies already offering innovative solutions that will contribute to market growth. Therefore, the study also includes company profiles of top market participants and discusses innovative companies that offer growth opportunities in the market. Furthermore, strategic imperatives for market success and growth are highlighted.



Research Scope



Prebiotics covered include:

Fructans (Inulin and Fructo-oligosaccharide)

Galacto-oligosaccharide (GOS)

Isomalto-oligosaccharide (IOS)

Soy-oligosaccharide (SOS)

Xylo-oligosaccharide (XOS)

Lactulose

Polydextrose



Other soluble dietary fibres



Soluble corn fibre

Soluble wheat fibre

Glucomannan

Pectin

The target end-application is human nutrition which covers:



Food and Beverage

Infant Nutrition

Dietary Supplements

Sports Nutrition

Medical Food

Other adult nutrition

Key Questions the Study Will Answer:



What is the estimated market size, is the market growing, and at what rate?

What are the trends supporting the market and which trends are likely to put some pressure on market growth?

What are the most popular ingredients used for human nutrition and is there any upcoming ingredient?

Are there any regional drivers and what are they?

What companies are active in this market and what practices make them stand out?

What are the various opportunities to grow in the market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Overview



3. Market Segmentation



4. Drivers and Restraints



5. Forecast and Trends



6. Competitive Landscape Discussion - Company Profiles



7. Growth Opportunities



8. Appendix



Companies Mentioned



Royal Friesland Campina

Ingredion

Nissin Sugar Co. Ltd

Yakult

Promovita Ingredients Ltd (Dairy Crest)

Beneo

Sensus

Cosucra

Futaste

Ningbo J&S botanical

ADM

CBH Qingdao Co Ltd

Ciranda

DuPont

Fenchem

Kitozyme

New Francisco Biotechnology Corporation

Nexira

Olygose

Solabia Nutrition

Tate and Lyle

Sabinsa Corporation

A&Z Food Additives

Shanghai Freemen

Novagreen

