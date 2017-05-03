Regulatory News:

4finance S.A. (the "Company") announces that the closing of its recent new issue of USD 325 million USD Notes due 2022, and their listing on the Global Exchange Market of the Irish Stock Exchange, occurred on 28 April 2017.

The associated tender offer for the Company's existing USD 2019 Notes was also settled on 28 April 2017 and the USD 132 million of tendered notes have now been cancelled. A notional amount of USD 68 million of the USD 2019 Notes remains outstanding.

The closing of the new USD 2022 Notes satisfies the conditions for the conditional early redemption of the Company's SEK 2018 Bonds with ISIN SE0006594412, previously announced on 30 March 2017. Consequently, the early redemption of the SEK 2018 Bonds is now irrevocable, and will proceed with the record date of 23 May 2017 and the redemption date of 31 May 2017.

Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited acted as lead manager and sole bookrunner, with ABG Sundal Collier ASA as co-manager.

