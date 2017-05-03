Referring to the bulletin from Empire AB's extraordinary general meeting, held on February 24, 2017, the company will carry out a stock reverse stock split in relations 1:5. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from May 5, 2017. The order book will not change.



Short name: EMP B Terms: Reverse split 1:5 Current ISIN: SE0009690787 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: May 4, 2017 New ISIN code: SE0009889710 First day of trading with new ISIN code: May 5, 2017



For further information about the split, please contact Empire AB and for information about the settlement please contact Euroclear Sweden AB.