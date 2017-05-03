PHOENIX, AZ -- (Marketwired) -- 05/03/17 -- MobileLogix, the leading platform for mobile field work management, today announced the appointment of Scott Hines as the company's new chief executive officer. A seasoned executive in the software and technology industry with a successful track record for scaling businesses from startup to market dominance, Hines will help lead MobileLogix through its next phase of growth.

"We see a great amount of potential in MobileLogix and in Scott's ability to take the company to new heights," said Todd Belfer, managing partner at Canal Partners, the venture capital firm that provided first-round investment to MobileLogix. "Scott's experience and his vision for the future of MobileLogix give us confidence that our investment was a wise decision. We're excited to see what the future holds."

Prior to taking the helm at MobileLogix, Hines served in several senior-level technology leadership roles including CEO of AroundCampus Group, chairman of nGage Labs (formerly CopiaMobile), and CTO and senior VP of Store Systems at JDA Software. In addition to his technology leadership, Hines has also served in leadership positions with several investment management groups including AZ Crown, a private investment firm founded by Tim and Eric Crown and AZ Digital Farm, a company that seeds startups in the mobile commerce and payment, online education, and digital signage sectors. In his new role as CEO, Hines will lead the company's expansion into the global market, and growing and developing its talent.

"I've been following MobileLogix since its start and I'm looking forward to working with the team to tackle the large-scale market opportunity we have in front of us," Hines said. "In the same way we can use agile software development to grow, we can use agile business development to leap ahead and create more opportunities for our customers and in turn, grow ourselves."

MobileLogix is a cloud-based, software-as-a-service that allows businesses to track and manage labor resources, equipment, and materials. Its SmartField predictive technology provides productivity analytics that forecasts field service management needs and how the workforce will perform in the field each week before the work takes place. As the world's first mobile workforce management platform, MobileLogix is positioned for significant growth in the field service space, which represents 82 percent of the world's economy.

"Currently, there aren't any other cloud-based, software solutions that provide the rich feature set MobileLogix does, and that brings a great deal of value to our customers," Hines said. "We're providing a solution that makes enterprise-level features available and accessible to small- to and mid-range companies, enabling them to be more efficient and provide better service to their customers. We're rapidly gaining market share and we have a major opportunity to expand our reach and provide value to a broad client base."

In addition to leading the $2.2 million in Series A funding for MobileLogix in 2016, Canal Partners has also provided the company strategic business growth advising. This approach has helped lead to the successful exits of several of Canal Partners other portfolio companies including WebPT, NetTime Solutions, and ClickDimensions, among others.

MobileLogix, a workforce management solution, is an advanced mobile user experience for field service personnel that enables simple tracking and managing of labor resources, equipment, and materials with a dynamic range of superior enterprise solutions. Powered with SmartField predictive technology, clients can connect and forecast field service management needs and company data through one unified system. MobileLogix tracks field resources, communicates with customers and reports on productivity at every level. Scheduling, dispatch, time sheets, asset management, GIS, GPS, customer portals are all on a single platform, integrated with Oracle Financials, SAP, Viewpoint and more.

