WOODBURY, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 05/03/17 -- Research Frontiers Inc. (NASDAQ: REFR) announced today that it will release its first quarter 2017 financial results on Thursday, May 4, 2017. In conjunction with the announcement, REFR will host a conference call at 4:45 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, May 4, 2017 to discuss its 2017 financial and operating results as well as recent developments.

Who: Joseph M. Harary, President & CEO, Seth Van Voorhees, CFO

Date/Time: Thursday, May 4, 2017, 4:45 PM ET

Dial-in Information: 1-412-717-9591

Questions: Email to Questions@SmartGlass.com

Replay: Available on Friday, May 5, 2017 for 90 days at www.SmartGlass-IR.com

About Research Frontiers:

Research Frontiers is the developer of SPD-Smart light-control technology which allows users to instantly, precisely and uniformly control the shading of glass or plastic, either manually or automatically. Research Frontiers has built an infrastructure of over 40 licensed companies that collectively are capable of serving the growing global demand for smart glass products in automobiles, homes, buildings, museums, aircraft and boats. For more information, please visit our website at www.SmartGlass.com, and on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Note: From time to time Research Frontiers may issue forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties. This press release contains forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ and are not guaranteed. Any forward-looking statements should be considered accordingly. "SPD-Smart" and "SPD-SmartGlass" are trademarks of Research Frontiers Inc.

Contact:



Seth L. Van Voorhees

Chief Financial Officer

Research Frontiers Inc.

+1-516-364-1902

Info@SmartGlass.com



