Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Worth 7,988.8 USD Million by 2022

PUNE, India, May 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the new market research report "Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market by Offering (Hardware, Software and Services), Technology (Deep Learning, Querying Method, NLP, and Context Aware Processing), Application, End-User Industry, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets' the market is expected to grow from USD 667.1 Million in 2016 to USD 7,988.8 Million by 2022, at a CAGR of 52.68% during the forecast period.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )

Browse 60 market data Tables and 117 Figures spread through 210 Pages and in-depth TOC on"Artificial Intelligence Healthcare Market"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/artificial-intelligence-healthcare-market-54679303.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on reports.

The growing usage of big data in the healthcare industry, ability of AI to improve patient outcomes, imbalance between health workforce and patients, reducing the healthcare costs, growing importance on precision medicine, cross-industry partnerships, and significant increase in venture capital investments are expected to drive the AI in healthcare market.

Software to hold the largest share of the AI in healthcare market

The AI software is used to assist the medical system in relevant insights, medical imaging and diagnostics, drug discovery, in-patient care and hospital management, virtual assistance, precision medicine, lifestyle management and monitoring, patient data and risk analysis, and research. The growing usage of smart devices, and the presence of major AI software providers such as IBM Corporation (US), Google Inc. (US) and Microsoft Corporation (US), Enlitic, Inc. (US), Next IT Corp (US) are driving the growth of the AI in healthcare market for the software offering.

Download PDF Brochure @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=54679303

Deep learning technology expected to grow at the highest rate between 2017 and 2022

The deep learning technology which includes image recognition, signal recognition, and data mining-is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The government mandates for using Electronic Health Records (EHR), the presence of major companies such as IBM Corporation (US) and Google, Inc. (US) and Microsoft Corporation (US), and the engagement in deep learning technology are expected to propel the AI in healthcare market.

North America to hold the major market share for AI in healthcare during the forecast period

North America, which comprises the US, Mexico, and Canada, dominates the overall AI in healthcare market. The US is a major contributor to the growth of the AI in healthcare market in North America Factors such as EMR, increasing focus on precision medicine, strong presence of leading companies engaged in developing AI solutions for healthcare, large number of cross-industry collaborations in this region, growing investments in the field of healthcare AI in this region, and high consumerization of personal care products are driving the growth of the AI in healthcare market in this region.

Inquiry before Buying @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=54679303

The major players in the AI in healthcare market are IBM Corporation (US), Intel Corporation (US), Google, Inc. (US), NVIDIA Corporation (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), iCarbonX (China), Next IT Corp. (US), CloudMedx Inc. (US), Carescore (US), Atomwise, Inc (US), Zephyr Health, Inc. (US), Sentirian (US), BabyLabs, Inc. (US), Siemens Healthineers GmbH (Germany), Johnson & Johnson (US), Welltok, Inc. (US), General Vision, Inc. (US), Enlitic, Inc (US), Recursion Pharmaceuticals (US), General Electric Company (US), Stryker Corporation (US), Deep Genomics, Inc. (Canada), Medtronic Plc. (Ireland), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), and Oncora Medical, Inc. (US).

Browse Related Reports

Artificial Intelligence (Chipsets) Market by Technology (Deep Learning, Robotics, Digital Personal Assistant, Querying Method, Natural Language Processing, Context Aware Processing), Offering, End-User Industry, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2022

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/artificial-intelligence-market-74851580.html

Neuromorphic Computing Market by Offering (Hardware, Software), Application (Image Recognition, Signal Recognition, Data Mining), Industry (Aerospace & Defense, IT & Telecom, Automotive, Medical & Industrial) and Geography - Global Forecast to 2022

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/neuromorphic-chip-market-227703024.html

Subscribe Reports from Semiconductor Domain @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Knowledgestore.asp

About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets'

701 Pike Street

Suite 2175, Seattle,

WA 98101, United States

Tel: 1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com





Visit our Blog@ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/electronics-and-semiconductors

LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets