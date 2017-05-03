sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 04.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 562 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
03.05.2017 | 17:33
(4 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire
London, May 3

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc
(LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151)

Results of AGM

Following the Annual General Meeting which was held today, 3 May 2017, we are pleased to announce that all the resolutions proposed were passed, including ordinary resolution 12 and special resolutions 13 and 14:

(Res. 12) To grant the Directors authority to allot shares.
(Res. 13). To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights in respect of issues of newordinary shares or the sale of ordinary shares out of treasury.
(Res. 14). To authorise the Directors to purchase the Company's ordinary shares forcancellation or to be held in treasury.

In accordance with listing rule 9.6.2 a copy of the resolutions has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be available for inspection at:

www.hemscott.com/nsm.do

Proxy votes received in favour of the resolutions were as follows:

For & DiscretionaryAgainstVotes Withheld
Resolution 1:99.96%0.04%1,498
Resolution 2:99.58%0.42%32,803
Resolution 3:99.59%0.41%44,981
Resolution 4:99.99%0.01%9,993
Resolution 5:99.85%0.15%64,184
Resolution 6:99.83%0.17%62,315
Resolution 7:99.72%0.28%47,493
Resolution 8:99.76%0.24%68,242
Resolution 9:99.86%0.14%61,002
Resolution 10:99.76%0.24%39,081
Resolution 11:99.82%0.18%23,058
Resolution 12:99.88%0.12%14,072
Resolution 13:99.77%0.23%24,439
Resolution 14:99.93%0.07%16,707

Date: 3 May 2017


© 2017 PR Newswire