BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc

Results of AGM

Following the Annual General Meeting which was held today, 3 May 2017, we are pleased to announce that all the resolutions proposed were passed, including ordinary resolution 12 and special resolutions 13 and 14:



(Res. 12) To grant the Directors authority to allot shares.

(Res. 13). To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights in respect of issues of newordinary shares or the sale of ordinary shares out of treasury.

(Res. 14). To authorise the Directors to purchase the Company's ordinary shares forcancellation or to be held in treasury.



Proxy votes received in favour of the resolutions were as follows:

For & Discretionary Against Votes Withheld Resolution 1: 99.96% 0.04% 1,498 Resolution 2: 99.58% 0.42% 32,803 Resolution 3: 99.59% 0.41% 44,981 Resolution 4: 99.99% 0.01% 9,993 Resolution 5: 99.85% 0.15% 64,184 Resolution 6: 99.83% 0.17% 62,315 Resolution 7: 99.72% 0.28% 47,493 Resolution 8: 99.76% 0.24% 68,242 Resolution 9: 99.86% 0.14% 61,002 Resolution 10: 99.76% 0.24% 39,081 Resolution 11: 99.82% 0.18% 23,058 Resolution 12: 99.88% 0.12% 14,072 Resolution 13: 99.77% 0.23% 24,439 Resolution 14: 99.93% 0.07% 16,707

Date: 3 May 2017