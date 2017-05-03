

Shore Capital Group Limited



('Shore Capital' or the 'Company')



Transaction in Own Shares and PDMR Dealings



Shore Capital announces that it has today purchased for cancellation 621,598 of its ordinary shares of no par value ('Ordinary Shares') at a price of £2.38 per share.



The following directors or persons discharging managerial responsibilities (or entities managed or beneficially owned by them) have purchased Ordinary Shares at a price of £2.38:



+-------------------+------------------+-------------------+-------------------+ |Name |Number of Ordinary|Number of Ordinary |Resultant Aggregate| | |Shares Held Prior | Shares Purchased |Holding of Ordinary| | | to Purchase | | Shares | | | | | | +-------------------+------------------+-------------------+-------------------+ |Lynn Bruce | 27,027 (0.12%) | 22,973 | 50,000 (0.24%) | | | | | | +-------------------+------------------+-------------------+-------------------+ |Simon Fine | 233,407 (1.07%) | 50,000 | 283,407 (1.34%) | | | | | | +-------------------+------------------+-------------------+-------------------+ |Davie Kaye | 7,994 (0.04%) | 50,000 | 57,994 (0.27%) | | | | | | +-------------------+------------------+-------------------+-------------------+ |Dr Zvi Marom | 45,182 (0.21%) | 50,000 | 95,182 (0.45%) | | | | | | +-------------------+------------------+-------------------+-------------------+ |Michael van Messel | 218,502 (1.00%) | 348,625 | 567,127 (2.68%) | |and connected | | | | |persons | | | | | | | | | +-------------------+------------------+-------------------+-------------------+ |James Rosenwald | 138,412 (0.64%) | 400,000 | 538,412 (2.55%) | | | | | | +-------------------+------------------+-------------------+-------------------+



Copies of PDMR notification forms for each of them are set out below.



An existing institutional shareholder in the Company has sold its entire holding of 1,543,196 Ordinary Shares at a price of £2.38.



Total Voting Rights



Following the transactions referred to above, the Company's issued share capital (excluding shares held as treasury shares) as at 3 May 2017 consists of 21,147,193 Ordinary Shares which equates to the total number of voting rights in the Company.



The above figure of 21,147,193 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company.



- Ends -



The information contained within this announcement is deemed to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.



+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person | | |closely associated | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Lynn Bruce | | | | | | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |2 |Reason for the notification | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a)|Position/status |Director | | | | | | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |b)|Initial notification /Amendment |Initial | | | | | | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Shore Capital Group Limited | | | | | | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI |2138002TLQU3X2QPRE66 | | | | | | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |4 |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | | | | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a)|Description of the financial |Ordinary Shares | | |instrument, type of instrument | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |Identification code |GG00BGCZJ741 | | | | | | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |b)|Nature of the transaction |Purchase of Shares | | | | | | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) | | | | | +--------+---------+ | | | | |Price(s)|Volume(s)| | | | | +--------+---------+ | | | | | 2.38 |22,973 | | | | | +--------+---------+ | | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |d)|Aggregated information | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |- Aggregated volume | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |- Price | | | | | | | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |03 May 2017 | | | | | | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |London Stock Exchange | | | | | | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+



+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person | | |closely associated | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Simon Fine | | | | | | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |2 |Reason for the notification | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a)|Position/status |Chief Executive Officer | | | | | | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |b)|Initial notification /Amendment |Initial | | | | | | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Shore Capital Group Limited | | | | | | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI |2138002TLQU3X2QPRE66 | | | | | | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |4 |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | | | | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a)|Description of the financial |Ordinary Shares | | |instrument, type of instrument | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |Identification code |GG00BGCZJ741 | | | | | | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |b)|Nature of the transaction |Purchase of Shares | | | | | | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) | | | | | +--------+---------+ | | | | |Price(s)|Volume(s)| | | | | +--------+---------+ | | | | | 2.38 |50,000 | | | | | +--------+---------+ | | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |d)|Aggregated information | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |- Aggregated volume | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |- Price | | | | | | | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |03 May 2017 | | | | | | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |London Stock Exchange | | | | | | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+



+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person | | |closely associated | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |David Kaye | | | | | | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |2 |Reason for the notification | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a)|Position/status |Chief Executive Officer | | | | | | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |b)|Initial notification /Amendment |Initial | | | | | | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Shore Capital Group Limited | | | | | | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI |2138002TLQU3X2QPRE66 | | | | | | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |4 |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | | | | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a)|Description of the financial |Ordinary Shares | | |instrument, type of instrument | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |Identification code |GG00BGCZJ741 | | | | | | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |b)|Nature of the transaction |Purchase of Shares | | | | | | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) | | | | | +--------+---------+ | | | | |Price(s)|Volume(s)| | | | | +--------+---------+ | | | | | 2.38 |50,000 | | | | | +--------+---------+ | | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |d)|Aggregated information | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |- Aggregated volume | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |- Price | | | | | | | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |03 May 2017 | | | | | | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |London Stock Exchange | | | | | | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+



+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person | | |closely associated | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Dr Zvi Marom | | | | | | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |2 |Reason for the notification | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a)|Position/status |Director | | | | | | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |b)|Initial notification /Amendment |Initial | | | | | | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Shore Capital Group Limited | | | | | | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI |2138002TLQU3X2QPRE66 | | | | | | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |4 |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | | | | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a)|Description of the financial |Ordinary Shares | | |instrument, type of instrument | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |Identification code |GG00BGCZJ741 | | | | | | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |b)|Nature of the transaction |Purchase of Shares | | | | | | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) | | | | | +--------+---------+ | | | | |Price(s)|Volume(s)| | | | | +--------+---------+ | | | | | 2.38 |50,000 | | | | | +--------+---------+ | | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |d)|Aggregated information | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |- Aggregated volume | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |- Price | | | | | | | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |03 May 2017 | | | | | | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |London Stock Exchange | | | | | | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+



+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person | | |closely associated | | | | +--+---------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+ |a)|Name | 1. Michael van Messel | | | | 2. Joel van Messel | | | | 3. Adina van Messel | | | | | +--+---------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+ |2 |Reason for the notification | | | | +--+---------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+ |a)|Position/status | 1. Senior Executive | | | | 2. Adult child of senior executive | | | | 3. Adult child of senior executive | | | | | +--+---------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+ |b)|Initial notification /Amendment |Initial | | | | | | | | | +--+---------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+ |3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor | | | | +--+---------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Shore Capital Group Limited | | | | | | | | | +--+---------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI |2138002TLQU3X2QPRE66 | | | | | | | | | +--+---------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+ |4 |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | | | | | | | +--+---------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+ |a)|Description of the financial |Ordinary Shares | | |instrument, type of instrument | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |Identification code |GG00BGCZJ741 | | | | | | | | | +--+---------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+ |b)|Nature of the transaction |Purchase of Shares | | | | | | | | | +--+---------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+ |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) | | | | | +--------+----------+ | | | | |Price(s)|Volume(s) | | | | | +--------+----------+ | | | | | 2.38 |1) 198,625| | | | | +--------+----------+ | | | | | |2) 75,000| | | | | +--------+----------+ | | | | | |3) 75,000 | | | | | +--------+----------+ | | | | | +--+---------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+ |d)|Aggregated information | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |- Aggregated volume | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |- Price | | | | | | | | | | +--+---------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |03 May 2017 | | | | | | | | | +--+---------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |London Stock Exchange | | | | | | | | | +--+---------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+



+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person | | |closely associated | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |James Rosenwald | | | | | | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |2 |Reason for the notification | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a)|Position/status |Director | | | | | | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |b)|Initial notification /Amendment |Initial | | | | | | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Shore Capital Group Limited | | | | | | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI |2138002TLQU3X2QPRE66 | | | | | | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |4 |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | | | | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a)|Description of the financial |Ordinary Shares | | |instrument, type of instrument | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |Identification code |GG00BGCZJ741 | | | | | | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |b)|Nature of the transaction |Purchase of Shares | | | | | | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) | | | | | +--------+---------+ | | | | |Price(s)|Volume(s)| | | | | +--------+---------+ | | | | | 2.38 |400,000 | | | | | +--------+---------+ | | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |d)|Aggregated information | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |- Aggregated volume | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |- Price | | | | | | | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |03 May 2017 | | | | | | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |London Stock Exchange | | | | | | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+



