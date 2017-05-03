

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump Wednesday designated Eli H. Miller as Acting United States Director of the Asian Development Bank, and Acting United States Director of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, until the positions are filled by appointment or subsequent designation.



Miller, of Massachusetts, currently is the Chief of Staff at the Department of the Treasury. Prior to his current position, he served as Chief Operating Officer (Finance) for the Trump for President Campaign.



He holds a Bachelor of Arts from Washington and Jefferson College and a Master in Business Administration from Case Western Reserve University.



