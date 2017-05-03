Power and Petrochemicals Dominate Mobile Water and Wastewater Treatment - Will Oil & Gas Outpace Growth?

Industrial end users lead market demand, but niche markets provide new growth opportunities

WHEN: 3:00 p.m. EDT, Tuesday, May 16, 2017 LOCATION: Online, with free registration at https://goo.gl/MXlMhk EXPERT PANELIST: Frost & Sullivan Senior Industry Analyst Seth Cutler

Without mobile water and wastewater treatment systems, end users across all industries will incur severe service disruptions, regulatory non-compliance issues, and an inability to cater to agile needs for mobile activity in select industries, such as oil & gas. The critical nature of products and services in this market presents growth opportunities at all levels. Despite three key market participants, GE Water & Process Technologies, Evoqua, and MPW Industries, the range of technologies used and low customer loyalty present market openings for many organizations. Those that cater to water and wastewater industry needs and understand their demands can make strong inroads in the future.

Join Frost & Sullivan in our fast approaching GIL (Growth, Innovation and Leadership) Briefing, as we outline key market trajectories and needs in the mobile water treatment space.

Attend this webinar:

To learn more about technology opportunities for membrane products and systems

To understand customer needs in the mobile water treatment market

To participate in an interactive Q&A with Frost & Sullivan experts

Thought leader insights:

"There are strong market opportunities for mobile water and wastewater treatment in North America. This includes both dominant market segments in petrochemical and power industry water treatment, but also strong growth expected in the oil and gas industry alongside developing opportunities in municipal water provision for remote communities," said Frost & Sullivan Senior Industry Analyst Seth Cutler. "The key to accessing these opportunities, however, is the right balance of products and solutions to cater to customer demand."

